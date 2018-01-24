Two arrested on drug charges in Henderson

Two people are in the Henderson County Detention Center on drug charges.

Sheriff's deputies say they pulled Pat Tanaka and Melissa Staub over for speeding on Green River Road on Tuesday evening.

Deputies say Staub didn't have a valid driver's license and they found baggies of meth in the vehicle.

Deputies say they later searched Tanaka's home on Wathen Lane and found items used to sell the drug.

Tanaka is facing trafficking and possession charges. Staub is facing possession charges.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.