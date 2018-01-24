'We are with you:' Trump tweets support for Marshall County shooting victims

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - President Donald Trump tweeted his "thoughts and prayers" a day after the mass shooting that left two Kentucky high school students dead and more than a dozen injured.

Part of Trump's tweet Wednesday afternoon read: "My thoughts and prayers are with Bailey Holt, Preston Cope, their families, and all of the wounded victims who are in recovery."

Holt, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene following Tuesday morning's rampage at Marshall County High School. Cope, also 15, was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Eighteen others were injured, most by gunfire. Several of those injured were not shot but were hurt during the chaos.

A 15-year-old shooter has been arrested and charged, and it has already been determined that he will be tried as an adult. His name has not yet been released.

Trump's full tweet is below:

Earlier today, I spoke with @GovMattBevin of Kentucky regarding yesterday’s shooting at Marshall County High School. My thoughts and prayers are with Bailey Holt, Preston Cope, their families, and all of the wounded victims who are in recovery. We are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2018

