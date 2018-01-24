Hazing alleged at North Dakota school might be sexual

COLFAX, N.D. (AP) - Authorities in North Dakota are investigating allegations of student bullying and hazing at a school south of Fargo, including possible sexual misconduct.
The alleged misbehavior happened in the male locker room at the grade 7-12 school in Colfax and may have involved sexual harassment, Superintendent Tim Godfrey said Wednesday. He declined to provide further details, including about the nature of the alleged misconduct, whether there was only one incident and whether it occurred during or after school hours.
Godfrey said some students have been "removed" from school. He declined to say whether that meant they were suspended or simply told to stay home, but said any decision on their status won't happen until the investigation concludes. He also declined to say how many students were removed and what grades they are in, citing the ongoing investigation. About 160 students attend the school, which is about 30 miles from Fargo.
"We made a decision to remove some students from the school for their safety and (that of) others," Godfrey said.
A parent first notified the school of student misconduct on Jan. 17, and school officials called all male athletes to a meeting the next day about the inappropriateness of what they then believed was "horseplay," the superintendent said.
"At that time, all we knew was that it was a game students were playing," he said.
Last Friday, other parents came forward with more information, leading school officials to call law enforcement because it became clear the situation "was much more involved," Godfrey said.
Neither Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky nor Josh Beto, an investigator with the sheriff's office, immediately replied to phone messages left Wednesday seeking comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
