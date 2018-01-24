LaRue County Schools employee accused of sexually abusing child

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - An employee of LaRue County Schools has been suspended amid allegations of sexually abusing a child.

Elizabethtown Police said the investigation into Joseph Sweat, 35, of Elizabethtown, started on Wednesday when an 8-year-old girl was brought to the police department by her mother. The child claimed that Sweat touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions, specifically citing an incident on December 28, 2017 at a sleepover for Sweat's daughter at his residence.

On this date, the child said that Sweat got into bed with her and touched her inappropriately, according to an arrest report. The report also said that the child was forced to touch Sweat's private area.

Police said Sweat has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse first degree.

Sweat has been with the LaRue County School District since November 2017, according to Superintendent Sam Sanders. He works as a computer technician for the district and has an office at the high school. Sweat has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

School officials told WAVE 3 News they learned about the investigation around Noon on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

