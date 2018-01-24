LaRue County Schools employee accused of sexually abusing child

The deputy suffered head, neck and back injuries.More >>
The deputy suffered head, neck and back injuries.More >>
If you're looking for some smaller snack foods for your 4th of July cookout, the WAVE3.com Culinary Squad has a few ideas for you.More >>
If you're looking for some smaller snack foods for your 4th of July cookout, the WAVE3.com Culinary Squad has a few ideas for you.More >>
School officials told WAVE 3 News they learned about the investigation around Noon on Wednesday.More >>
School officials told WAVE 3 News they learned about the investigation around Noon on Wednesday.More >>
The teen Marshall County High School shooting suspect has been charged with two counts of murder and 12 counts of assault.More >>
The teen Marshall County High School shooting suspect has been charged with two counts of murder and 12 counts of assault.More >>
Part of Trump's tweet Wednesday afternoon read: "My thoughts and prayers are with Bailey Holt, Preston Cope, their families, and all of the wounded victims who are in recovery."More >>
Part of Trump's tweet Wednesday afternoon read: "My thoughts and prayers are with Bailey Holt, Preston Cope, their families, and all of the wounded victims who are in recovery."More >>