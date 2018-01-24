Scott County deputy injured in crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Scott County Sheriff deputy is recovering after being injured in a crash while responding to another incident.

On Wednesday, Scott County Sheriff Deputies were responding to a vehicle sinking into a pond just inside the Jefferson County line when they encountered black ice.

One cruiser, being driven by Joe Baker, lost control on the ice and struck a utility pole, officials said in a press release. Baker was extricated from his patrol car and treated on the scene.

Baker was taken to University of Louisville Medical Center for treatment. Scott County Sheriff Office said Baker suffered head, neck and back injuries.

