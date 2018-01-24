2 Columbus, IN firefighters injured fighting 2-alarm fire

No civilians were injured in the fire. (Source: Columbus Fire Department)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two firefighters were injured while fighting a two-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon.

The Columbus Indiana Fire Department was called to Carpet Mania in the 1400 block of 10 Street around 12:25 p.m. When they arrived, crews saw fire coming from the building's doors and windows.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Scott County deputy injured in crash

+ What's next for school shooting suspect: Teens vs Kentucky law

+ Judge dismisses right-to-work lawsuit

The fire spread into Cross Fit Retaliation, the business next door, and caused the roof to collapse, according to a press release. The fire was under control by 4:48 p.m.

Two firefighters were taken to Prompt Med with minor injuries. One was injured during a fall, while the other firefighter suffered a strain/sprain injury, according to a press release.

No civilians were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.