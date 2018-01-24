2 Columbus, IN firefighters injured fighting 4-alarm fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two firefighters were injured while fighting a two-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon.

The Columbus Indiana Fire Department was called to Carpet Mania in the 1400 block of 10 Street around 12:25 p.m. When they arrived, crews saw fire coming from the building's doors and windows.

The fire spread into Cross Fit Retaliation, the business next door, and caused the roof and a wall to collapse, according to a press release. The fire was under control by 4:48 p.m.

Jase Robinson, the owner of CrossFit Retaliation, told fire department investigators that he was holding a gym session with 10 clients when he noticed the lights flicker in the gym. A short time later, Robison heard what he described and an "electrical sound behind a wall," according to a press release. Robinson told investigators that shortly after hearing the unidentified sound; he smelled smoke. According to investigators, Robinson then left the gym and contacted the employees next door at Carpet Mania. Robinson stated, "I went over there and asked if they were having electrical work done". According to employees in the Carpet Mania building, they also had seen the lights flicker in their building, investigators said. An employee of Carpet Mania left the office area, walked outside of the building, and saw flames visible through a carpet warehouse window.

Two firefighters were taken to Prompt Med with minor injuries. One was injured during a fall, while the other firefighter suffered a strain/sprain injury, according to a press release.

No civilians were injured.

Fifty-six Columbus firefighters were called to the scene to help battle the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Carpet Mania has been in business for 22 years, according to the Columbus Fire Department. Damage estimates are unknown at this time. According to GIS records, the building was built in 1937.

