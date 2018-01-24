'This is family:' Marshall County community turns to faith amid tragedy

Proceeds from the 'We Are Marshall" shirts will go towards the victim's medical expenses. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BENTON, KY (WAVE) - Within moments of the devastating announcement that two Marshall County High School students were shot and killed after a gunman opened fire inside their high school, dozens of vigils, prayer ceremonies and fundraisers were planned.

Businesses like Action Sports created "We are Marshall County" t-shirts overnight to sell and out all the proceeds toward the victim's medical expenses. In a matter of hours, most of the town of Benton was dressed in orange and blue. Business owners like Nan Donohoo even painted a signs of support on their storefronts.

"MC STRONG," Donohoo said, quoting her sign. "We want to support our community. This is a family."

Donohoo said Marshall County is a community with strong faith, and it's that faith that will carry them through this latest school shooting, almost 20 years after a shooting at Heath High School about 40 minutes away.

"It's going to be a long road to recovery. Some may not ever recover," Donohoo said. "20 years later and the victims of the Heath High School shooting are still recovering. You never get around it you you have to go through. You can't go around it, you have to go through it with God's help."

24 hours after the shooting, the vigils continued at churches like Twin Lakes Worship Center. Fundraising efforts are in full swing for students who will undergo serious medical procedures after being shot on Tuesday. Friends of victim Gage Smock are planning a charity fishing tournament in honor of Smock's love for bowfishing. The teen's employer confirmed he will undergo surgery in a few days.

"Our community is hurting we need to support those hurting," Donohoo said.

