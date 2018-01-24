Donovan Mitchell comments on Rick Pitino's potential return to the NBA

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Forbes.com reported on Monday that former UofL head basketball coach Rick Pitino is a candidate for the Milwaukee Bucks job.

The Bucks fired Jason Kidd on Monday.

Pitino has a 192-220 record as an NBA head coach. He coached the New York Knicks from 1987-89 and the Boston Celtics from 1997-2001. His best season came with the Knicks in 1988-89, going 52-30 and winning the Atlantic Division.

Donovan Mitchell, a rookie for the Utah Jazz, played for Pitino at Louisville and was excited to hear that his former coach could be in the mix for a return to the NBA.

"I'm excited if he does get the job, that's awesome, but yeah I definitely think he can," Mitchell said. "He has a winning mentality, best of luck to him for sure, I didn't even know that, man that's awesome."

Pitino was fired from UofL on October 16, 2017.

