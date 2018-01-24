Kentucky battling a growing number of weapons in schools

According to state data, 9th graders seem to have brought the most firearms to school.More >>
Powell is expected to be in Jefferson County District Court next week.
Piehl was charged with assaulting a police officer, assault, endangering the welfare of a minor, menacing, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Lawrence was charged with theft, check deception, check fraud, causing neglect of a dependent and corrupt business influence.
The project would cost $15-million dollars. For a $125,000 home, taxes would go up 23 dollars a year, school leaders estimate.
