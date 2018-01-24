Kentucky battling a growing number of weapons in schools

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - School shootings have become a reality in the United States.

The Kentucky Department of Education tracks incidents of weapons inside the state's schools. In the 2016 - 2017 school year, there were 403 incidents involving weapons across the state. Roughly 15 percent of those involved a firearm, according to the Safe Schools annual statistics report.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ JCPS offers to help Marshall Co. community following school shooting

+ Maple Elementary educators eager as downtown elementary plans advance

+ 'This is family:' Marshall County community turns to faith amid tragedy

When it comes to Jefferson County Public Schools, the department lists the aggregate number for weapons-related incidents on its annual report card at 93. That numbers also describes incidents that pertained to weapons like knives, brass knuckles and clubs.

Numbers that WAVE 3 News obtained for the 2014-2015 school year showed that JCPS had 64 reports of gun-related incidents; there were 66 the year before that.

According to state data, 9th graders seem to have brought the most firearms to school.

The Kentucky Department of Education has a portal where you can check the safety of your school, just click or tap here.

To read the annual report, click or tap here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.