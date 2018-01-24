Shaw's personnel file shows no prior problems related to race

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Todd Shaw's racist Facebook comments ignited a firestorm and newly revealed files shine a light on the former Prospect Assistant Police Chief's history.

Shaw was an officer in Huntsville, Alabama, then a Kentucky State Trooper before becoming a Louisville Metro Police officer, a position he kept for 21 years.

In Shaw's file, there are several commendations and letters thanking him for his service, including a few after saving a 13-year-old boy from drowning.

On his resume, Shaw stated that he has a "caring attitude towards all people." He also said he was in community relations as a liaison between the police department and the community.

Before the became the Assistant Prospect Police Chief in 2012, the department conducted a background investigation and interviews. Neighbors and former supervisors raved about it him. One such review came from former LMPD Major Curtis Flaherty who is now under investigation in LMPD's Explorer Program sex abuse scandal.

It's a stark contrast to the Facebook messages now seen along with other racist memes.

"The whole thing was just unbelievably disturbing, has no place in law enforcement or in society in general. I mean the comments were disturbing, they were sickening," Prospect Police Chief Jeff Sherrard said.

There was one complaint filed against Shaw from a female employee who claimed he'd shared her personal medical information with another. That was later found to be unsustained.

