Louisville man charged with withholding money from employees

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested in Jackson County, Indiana after police said he wrote several bad checks to employees and the government.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department arrested David Lawrence on Wednesday after an investigation into his business practices at the Rails Restaurant in Seymour.

Police said Lawrence wrote several checks to employees and business associates with the knowledge that they would not be honored by his bank. Lawrence also allegedly wrote bad checks to the Indiana State Central Collection Unit for child support payments. Police said the checks were not honored because too many of them were being returned by the bank for insufficient funds.

The money for these child support payments, more than $3,000, was being withheld from Rails Restaurant employees but was never getting to the child support collection center, so the money was never made it to the appropriate families, police said.

Lawrence allegedly used the money that was supposed to be paid out to his employees and to the state of Indiana to pay for other business expenses for the Rails Restaurant he used to operate in Clarksville, IN, as well as a restaurant under construction in Seymour, called Bella Vita.

Lawrence was charged with theft, check deception, check fraud, causing neglect of a dependent and corrupt business influence.

Lawrence is being held without bond in the Jackson County Jail.

