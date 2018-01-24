Grayson County man charged with assaulting his wife after cake argument

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Grayson County man has been charged with domestic violence and assaulting a deputy sheriff after an argument over cake.

Grayson County Sheriff Office (GSCO) deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Betty Lane in Leitchfield on Friday evening. GSCO's initial investigation found that Charles Piehl, 44, assaulted his wife after they had an argument over him cutting pieces of cake that were allegedly too large for everyone.

Police said that Piehl also assaulted his son which he tried to intervene.

When deputies arrived at the home, they said Piehl refused to comply with commands but went to smoke a cigarette instead. Piehl was then tased.

Piehl allegedly continued to resist arrest, kicking a deputy in the chest and dislodging his body camera.

Eventually, Piehl was arrested and taken to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.

Piehl was charged with assaulting a police officer, assault, endangering the welfare of a minor, menacing, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

