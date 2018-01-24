Katina Powell cited for shoplifting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Katina Powell has been cited for shoplifting at a WAVE Country Wal-Mart.

Bart McMahon, Powell's attorney, confirmed one of Powell's companions was accused of stealing a toothbrush.

While McMahon claimed Powell did nothing wrong, he said it is common practice for those with a shoplifter to be accused as well.

The incident happened at the Wal-Mart on Outer Loop near New Cut Road on Wednesday evening, according to McMahon.

Powell is expected to be in Jefferson County District Court next week.

Powell's tell-all memoir, "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen," rocked UofL's basketball program in 2015.

