Katina Powell cited for shoplifting

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Katina Powell (Source: WAVE 3 News) Katina Powell (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Katina Powell has been cited for shoplifting at a WAVE Country Wal-Mart. 

Bart McMahon, Powell's attorney, confirmed one of Powell's companions was accused of stealing a toothbrush. 

While McMahon claimed Powell did nothing wrong, he said it is common practice for those with a shoplifter to be accused as well. 

The incident happened at the Wal-Mart on Outer Loop near New Cut Road on Wednesday evening, according to McMahon. 

Powell is expected to be in Jefferson County District Court next week. 

Powell's tell-all memoir, "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen," rocked UofL's basketball program in 2015.

