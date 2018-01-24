Katina Powell cited for shoplifting at Walmart

Bruce was charged with possession of a booby trap device, possession of marijuana and meth, according to police.More >>
In the first 25 days of 2018, seven people have been killed in domestic violence-related homicides. There were a total of nine domestic violence-related homicides during all of 2017.More >>
An active shooter in a school is something no one wants to think could happen in their hometown. But after the deadly shooting at Marshall County High School, many school leaders are reviewing their safety plans.More >>
The woman at the center of the UofL Basketball sex scandal has been cited for shoplifting from a Louisville Walmart.More >>
Jason Spencer was on a walk with his wife in the Highlands when police say he was shot and killed during an attempted robbery.More >>
