Katina Powell cited for shoplifting at Walmart

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman at the center of the UofL Basketball sex scandal received a citation for shoplifting from a Louisville Walmart.

Katina Powell's attorney, Bart McMahon, confirmed one of Powell's companions was accused of stealing a toothbrush.

While McMahon claimed Powell did nothing wrong, he said it is common practice for someone with a shoplifter to be cited as well.

Powell was not arrested.

The incident happened at the Walmart on Outer Loop near New Cut Road on Wednesday evening, according to McMahon.

Powell is expected to be in Jefferson County District Court next week.

Powell's tell-all memoir, "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen," rocked UofL's basketball program in 2015.

