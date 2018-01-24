Hart County man allegedly steals KSP cruiser

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Hart County man was arrested after leading police on a multi-county chase.

Police had initially arrested 25-year-old Dakota Wheat on Wednesday for a DUI in Hart County. Wheat was placed into the back of a Kentucky State Police cruiser in handcuffs. As Trooper Jonathan McChesney walked away from his vehicle, Wheat was able to bring his cuffed hands to the front of his body, entered the front seat of the cruiser and sped away from the scene.

Wheat entered Grayson County and traveled onto Highway 259 South where another trooper used spike strips to stop the cruiser. Wheat hit another car just before entering the Leitchfield city limits, ending the pursuit.

Wheat was arrested and now faces 17 charges, including two counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, two DUIs, escape, reckless driving, two counts of fleeing or evading police, three counts of theft by unlawful taking and possession of a controlled substance.

Wheat has a lengthy criminal history; he was charged with wanton endangerment in Hart County in July 2017 and two counts of robbery as well as evading police in August 2017.

Wheat is currently being held at the Grayson County Detention Center.

