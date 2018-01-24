Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Columbus East 73, Seymour 53

Columbus North 66, Mooresville 58

Gary Roosevelt 84, River Forest 58

Huntington North 49, Columbia City 16

Michigan City Marquette 81, Illiana Christian, Ill. 68

Oregon-Davis 82, Culver 57

Tell City 66, S. Spencer 63

Terre Haute North 65, Northview 51

Union Co. 41, Centerville 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Watseka (coop), Ill. vs. S. Newton, ppd. to Feb 10.

S. Decatur vs. N. Decatur, ppd.

Harrison, Ohio vs. Franklin Co., ppd.

Indpls Attucks vs. Indpls Northwest, ppd.

Indpls Park Tudor vs. Indpls Ritter, ppd.

Indpls Broad Ripple vs. Indpls Chatard, ppd.

Speedway vs. Indpls Shortridge, ppd. to Jan 30.

Watseka (coop), Ill. vs. S. Newton, ppd. to Feb 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Austin 69, Madison Shawe 35

Barr-Reeve 44, Shoals 18

Bedford N. Lawrence 75, Floyd Central 36

Boone Grove 60, Kouts 41

Edgewood 56, Eastern (Greene) 23

Ev. Bosse 62, Ev. Harrison 58

Ev. Central 53, Vincennes 40

Ev. Memorial 46, Ev. Mater Dei 28

Glenn 48, S. Bend Washington 43

Griffith 41, Washington Twp. 35

Hammond 59, Calumet 53

Jennings Co. 56, Trinity Lutheran 44

Lake Central 88, Hammond Morton 29

Linton 84, Washington Catholic 20

Michigan City 66, Gary West 64

Michigan City Marquette 70, LaPorte LaLumiere 2

Muncie Central 80, Muncie Burris 22

S. Adams 66, Churubusco 23

S. Central (Elizabeth) 53, Silver Creek 45

Southern Wells 49, Southwood 46

Tell City 52, S. Spencer 27

Winchester 62, Northeastern 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Western Boone vs. Frankfort, ppd. to Jan 25.

Noblesville vs. Pendleton Hts., ppd. to Jan 25.

Peru vs. Wabash, ppd. to Jan 29.

Indpls Manual vs. Indpls Scecina, ppd. to Jan 25.

Tri-Central vs. Western, ppd. to Jan 25.

Westfield vs. Indpls Tech, ppd.

Indpls Shortridge vs. Indpls Irvington, ppd.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.