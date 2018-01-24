Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Columbus East 73, Seymour 53
Columbus North 66, Mooresville 58
Gary Roosevelt 84, River Forest 58
Huntington North 49, Columbia City 16
Michigan City Marquette 81, Illiana Christian, Ill. 68
Oregon-Davis 82, Culver 57
Tell City 66, S. Spencer 63
Terre Haute North 65, Northview 51
Union Co. 41, Centerville 23
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Watseka (coop), Ill. vs. S. Newton, ppd. to Feb 10.
S. Decatur vs. N. Decatur, ppd.
Harrison, Ohio vs. Franklin Co., ppd.
Indpls Attucks vs. Indpls Northwest, ppd.
Indpls Park Tudor vs. Indpls Ritter, ppd.
Indpls Broad Ripple vs. Indpls Chatard, ppd.
Speedway vs. Indpls Shortridge, ppd. to Jan 30.
Watseka (coop), Ill. vs. S. Newton, ppd. to Feb 10.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Austin 69, Madison Shawe 35
Barr-Reeve 44, Shoals 18
Bedford N. Lawrence 75, Floyd Central 36
Boone Grove 60, Kouts 41
Edgewood 56, Eastern (Greene) 23
Ev. Bosse 62, Ev. Harrison 58
Ev. Central 53, Vincennes 40
Ev. Memorial 46, Ev. Mater Dei 28
Glenn 48, S. Bend Washington 43
Griffith 41, Washington Twp. 35
Hammond 59, Calumet 53
Jennings Co. 56, Trinity Lutheran 44
Lake Central 88, Hammond Morton 29
Linton 84, Washington Catholic 20
Michigan City 66, Gary West 64
Michigan City Marquette 70, LaPorte LaLumiere 2
Muncie Central 80, Muncie Burris 22
S. Adams 66, Churubusco 23
S. Central (Elizabeth) 53, Silver Creek 45
Southern Wells 49, Southwood 46
Tell City 52, S. Spencer 27
Winchester 62, Northeastern 36
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Western Boone vs. Frankfort, ppd. to Jan 25.
Noblesville vs. Pendleton Hts., ppd. to Jan 25.
Peru vs. Wabash, ppd. to Jan 29.
Indpls Manual vs. Indpls Scecina, ppd. to Jan 25.
Tri-Central vs. Western, ppd. to Jan 25.
Westfield vs. Indpls Tech, ppd.
Indpls Shortridge vs. Indpls Irvington, ppd.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.