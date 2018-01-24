'She never came': Marshall County shooting victim's family speaks

BENTON, KY (WAVE) – A girl comfortable in her own skin and someone who loves AC/DC and Def Leppard is gone.

"She wore Converse with her homecoming dress," Tracy Tubbs said, reflecting on her niece Bailey Holt. "She was perfectly fine with it, but that was Bailey."

As Tubbs put it, that was 15-year-old Bailey Holt. Her last moments spent at Marshall County High School. The final call that Bailey’s mother Secret Holt received is one she will never forget.

"All I could hear in the background was chaos and noise but she couldn’t say anything," Secret Holt said. "I kept calling her name over and over and she couldn’t respond."

The Holts explained that they spent what seemed like an eternity waiting in the holding area for Bailey to arrive. They said they saw the buses drop kids off to safety and reunite them with their parents.

"She never came," Holt said with tears streaming down her face. "She never came. That’s when they came and got us and told us that she was gone."

Holt called the time she had with Bailey "15 beautiful years." All 15 of those years, Bailey was growing up to be an ambitious woman. She wanted to be a labor and delivery nurse. She was turning 16 soon so she had her mind set on a Jeep. She never said a bad word about anyone. A heart of gold.

"I know that she would have been the shooter’s friend in a heartbeat if she knew that he needed someone to talk to," Holt said.

The circumstances on what exactly led the alleged shooter to go on a rampage are unclear. The 15-year-old has been charged with two counts of murder and is facing more charges.

However, the Holts are turning the center of the conversation to dialogues that should be happening within families.

"If something good can come of it, we really want parents to have conversations with their kids and see what they’re doing," Tubbs said. "Look into their phones, have real conversations and get to the meat of things. Just see what they’re involved in if they are hurting before any of this happens again."

The Holt family explained that Bailey was sitting with a friend who was shot in the face. He was taken to the hospital where he is recovering.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.