Man sentenced to 9 years in prison for threatening LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been sentenced to more than 9 years in prison for threatening to kill a Louisville Metro Police Officer.

United States Attorney Russell M. Coleman announced Wednesday that Roman L. Brown had been sentenced to 110 months in prison, followed by three years of probation for threatening to kill a Louisville Metro Intel officer and firearms violations. Louisville Metro Intel (LM Intel) is an intelligence-led task force which identifies serious, violent offenders and uses their resources to investigate, arrest and prosecute these offenders.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Maple Elementary educators eager as downtown elementary plans advance

+ JCPS offers to help Marshall Co. community following school shooting

+ Louisville man charged with withholding money from employees

"Threaten a federal task force member engaged in protecting this city and go to federal prison, period," United States Attorney Russell Coleman said. "Today’s nine-year sentence is well-earned."

Brown, 26, admitted in court, that on April 12, 2017, he threatened to assault and kill an LM Intel Joint Task Force member and his family.

Coleman said Brown also admitted to being a convicted felon in possession of a Glock Model 36 and a Zastava, AK-style 7.62 caliber pistol. While attempting to elude police, Brown tried to hide his possession of the AK-style pistol, by throwing it out the window of a moving vehicle.

Brown was convicted in Jefferson County Circuit Court of trafficking in a controlled substance on September 18, 2013.

Brown was indicted with co-defendant Chicoby Summers. Both were charged with counts of being a convicted felon in illegal possession of firearms. The charges against Summers are still pending.

There is no parole in the federal judicial system.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.