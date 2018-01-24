'I'm not ever going to blame her': Parents of boy accidentally shot, killed by sister speak out

CAMPBELLSBURG, IN (WAVE) – The Pruett children have grown up using guns.

"I tell them all the time about how to be safe with them and everything," Rex Pruett, their father said.

Sunday, Rex Pruett was taking his 14-year-old son Rexy, and 15-year-old daughter Sabrina shooting.

"I was going to let her use the revolver so I could get her to know it," Rex Pruett said.

Pruett strapped a loaded revolver to his daughter when the phone rang. It was his children’s mother on the line, wanting to speak with Rexy.

"He said 'I love you,'" Jessica Hubbard, Rexy’s mother said. "I'll see you this weekend."

"No more he gave it back to me, I was just talking for a brief second," Rex Pruett said.

"I heard a pop a pop of the gun," Jessica Hubbard said.

"That's when I heard him say, 'Daddy' and I looked over and he was starting to slump, I see his hand and I see blood," Rex Pruett said.

"Then I started screaming, cause I couldn't, I couldn’t get no answers," Jessica Hubbard said.

Rex Pruett rushed his son to the car: "I knew in my mind he was already gone before we got out of the driveway, but I was on the road I don't even know how fast I was doing."

Rex Pruett met first responders on the way to the hospital.

Rexy died.

His sister fired the shot that killed him.

"She's going through so much, I wish I could just help her," Jessica Hubbard said.

Rexy’s family said what's not helping his sister cope, is the constant harassment they've received since Rexy's death.

"People say well they shouldn't have left them alone with a loaded gun, well they weren't, they weren't alone," Rex Pruett said.

However, something could have been done differently.

"I wish I wouldn't have loaded the bullets yet until I was ready to go," Rex Pruett said. "I mean there's all kinds of things I wish I would have done. I wish I would have been standing up in between them. I wish I took the shot."

"I'm not ever going to blame her," Jessica Hubbard said. "And her brother don't blame her, he loves her."

Rexy’s funeral was completely paid for anonymously. The family said they’re grateful for those who are supporting them while they grieve.

