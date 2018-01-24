Church holds vigil for Marshall Co. shooting victims

The show will last through Sunday, January 28.More >>
The show will last through Sunday, January 28.More >>
Rexy died on Sunday after being accidentally shot by his sister.More >>
Rexy died on Sunday after being accidentally shot by his sister.More >>
Denhollander was the last to speak at Nassar's sentencing hearing.More >>
Denhollander was the last to speak at Nassar's sentencing hearing.More >>
The cause of the fire is under investigation.More >>
The cause of the fire is under investigation.More >>
Thursday itself looks mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 50s, but we’ll ascend into the upper 50s on Friday.More >>
Thursday itself looks mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 50s, but we’ll ascend into the upper 50s on Friday.More >>