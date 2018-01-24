Clark leads No. 9 Cincinnati over Temple 75-42

By JEFF WALLNER

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - Gary Clark had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Jarron Cumberland scored 11 of his 13 in the first half to help No. 9 Cincinnati extend the nation's longest active home winning streak with a 75-42 victory over Temple on Wednesday night.

Kyle Washington had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bearcats (17-2, 7-0 American Athletic Conference), who won their 11th consecutive game and 37th straight at home while completing a regular-season sweep of the Owls.

Cincinnati is playing home games at BB&T Arena on the campus of Northern Kentucky University while its own building is renovated.

It was the worst loss of the season for Temple (10-10, 2-6), which shot a season-low 28.6 percent and committed 20 turnovers.

The Bearcats won the first meeting 55-53 on Jacob Evans III's jumper with a second left on Jan. 4 in Philadelphia. This one wasn't even close.

The Owls scored the first five points of the game, then went scoreless for nearly five minutes. It was one of two Temple scoring droughts that approached five minutes in the first half.

The Bearcats had runs of 7-0 and 10-0 and led 35-19 at halftime.

Temple shot 2 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half and committed nine turnovers.

Cincinnati kept rolling in the second half. Clark had a 3-pointer and a dunk to put the Bearcats ahead 60-30.

Quinton Rose and Ernest Aflakpui each scored seven points for Temple.

BIG PICTURE

Temple: The Owls trailed by as many as 34 points. The largest deficit the Owls previously had faced this season was 23 points, in an 84-66 loss on Dec. 22 at Georgia.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats are 11-0 this season at BB&T Arena after going 18-0 last season at Fifth Third Arena, which is undergoing an $87 million upgrade. Temple was the last team to win at Cincinnati, a 77-70 victory on Dec. 29, 2015.

UP NEXT

Temple: The Owls host UConn on Sunday.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats play at Memphis on Saturday. They defeated the Tigers 82-48 on Dec. 31 at BB&T Arena.

