Mila Kunis feted with parade before Harvard roast

(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2011 file photo, actress Julianne Moore, center, named Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals woman of the year, dances in a kickline with male cast members dressed as women, on the steps...

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2017 file photo, Mila Kunis arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "A Bad Moms Christmas." Kunis has been named Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals. Sh...

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Mila Kunis has been paraded through Harvard Square by college students dressed in drag.

The "That '70s Show" actress is being honored Thursday as Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

The nation's oldest collegiate theatrical organization will be roasting the Ukraine-born actress later at its historic theater and bestowing on her a coveted pudding pot.

Kunis rode down Massachusetts Avenue in the back of a Bentley convertible flanked by students in outlandish wigs and dresses and a brass band.

A handful of protesters also held signs calling out the troupe for not allowing female performers.

Hasty Pudding calls Kunis one of Hollywood's "most sought after, vivacious, and engaging actresses." Kunis earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in 2010's "Black Swan."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.