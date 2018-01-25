Livingston County Sheriff's Department investigates threats made against school

The Livingston County Sheriff's Department is investigating the threat of a school shooting at a Livingston County School on Jan. 25.
Sheriff Bobby Davidson has not received any information to believe the threat is credible.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Department will be providing security to each school to assist the full-time school resource officer.
The investigation is currently looking to trace the source of the threat, and identify the suspect.
