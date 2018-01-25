Get ready for summer with the Louisville Boat Show - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Get ready for summer with the Louisville Boat Show

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
The show will last through Sunday, January 28. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The show will last through Sunday, January 28. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 61st Progressive Insurance Louisville Boat Show is back in Louisville, bringing a taste of summer during the winter season. 

The show kicked off Wednesday and will last through Sunday, January 28. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

Hundreds of boats, RVs, outdoors and fishing accessories and more are on display in the Kentucky Exposition Center.

There's a lot to do for the whole family, including interactive activities, educational seminars and Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel.

To learn more about the show, click or tap here

Powered by Frankly