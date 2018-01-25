Australian cyclist stops to give water to thirsty koala

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We're all bundled up here, but in Australia right now there's a heatwave going on. And one cyclist is going viral for his kind act.

Matt Sully was out for a ride last week when he came upon a Koala by the side of the road looking for a drink.

Matt stopped and shared his water bottle with the little fella, whom he dubbed "Slurpy."

Koalas get most of their hydration from gum leaves, but the hot weather has dried up a lot of those and the koalas are out in search of water.

From Mashable.com

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.