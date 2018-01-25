East Washington Schools close due to threats

NEW PEKIN, IN (WAVE) – A school district in southern Indiana made the decision to close Thursday after anonymous threats were made on a social media site.

East Washington School Corporation assistant superintendent Greg Hopkins said school administrators received information about threats made to the high school students.

Hopkins sent an email that read in part: “We take these type of threats seriously, therefore to allow law enforcement time to investigate these threats, East Washington Schools will be closed today, Thursday, January 25.”

The day will be considered an e-learning day. Hopkins said lessons and assignments will be posted by 9 a.m.

