East Washington Schools close due to threats

The day will be considered an e-learning day.More >>
The day will be considered an e-learning day.More >>
While patchy fog remains possible this morning, most areas will remain mainly clear and quite cold with some upper teens in spots.More >>
While patchy fog remains possible this morning, most areas will remain mainly clear and quite cold with some upper teens in spots.More >>
The show will last through Sunday, January 28.More >>
The show will last through Sunday, January 28.More >>
Rexy died on Sunday after being accidentally shot by his sister.More >>
Rexy died on Sunday after being accidentally shot by his sister.More >>
Denhollander was the last to speak at Nassar's sentencing hearing.More >>
Denhollander was the last to speak at Nassar's sentencing hearing.More >>