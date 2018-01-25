January 25, 2018

The Center for Women and Families
Shop & Share
Saturday, February 3
Any Local Kroger Store
Hand out shopping lists and collect donated items in store from 8am-12pm and/or 12-4pm
Transport donated goods to one of their campuses, 4pm
Organize goods at Main Campus, (this will occur several days after the 2/3 event)
Sign up to volunteer at planetreg.com/shopandshare
Women of Distinction
Joan E. Thomas Lifetime Award for Peacemaking
Celebration of Service & Survival
Friday, February 16, 6pm
Downtown Marriott Hotel
Mardi Gras Theme
$175, Cocktail/Black Tie attirethecenteronline.org
Color Today Pretty Custom Wreaths
Wreath Workshops:
Saturday, 9:30-11:30am; 1-3pm
Friday, February 2, 5:30-7:30pm
Saturday, February 3, 9:30-11am; 1-3pm
Hobby Lobby
13401 Shelbyville Rd,Middletown
$35, letters $5 extra
Reservations are required
(502) 541-0494
colortodaypretty@gmail.com
facebook.com/colortodaypretty
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.