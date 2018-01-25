January 25, 2018

The Center for Women and Families

Shop & Share

Saturday, February 3



Hand out shopping lists and collect donated items in store from 8am-12pm and/or 12-4pm

Transport donated goods to one of their campuses, 4pm

Organize goods at Main Campus, (this will occur several days after the 2/3 event)

Sign up to volunteer at Any Local Kroger StoreHand out shopping lists and collect donated items in store from 8am-12pm and/or 12-4pmTransport donated goods to one of their campuses, 4pmOrganize goods at Main Campus, (this will occur several days after the 2/3 event)Sign up to volunteer at planetreg.com/shopandshare



Women of Distinction

Joan E. Thomas Lifetime Award for Peacemaking

Celebration of Service & Survival

Friday, February 16, 6pm

Downtown Marriott Hotel

Mardi Gras Theme

$175, Cocktail/Black Tie attire

thecenteronline.org Women of DistinctionJoan E. Thomas Lifetime Award for PeacemakingCelebration of Service & SurvivalFriday, February 16, 6pmDowntown Marriott HotelMardi Gras Theme$175, Cocktail/Black Tie attire

Color Today Pretty Custom Wreaths

Wreath Workshops:

Saturday, 9:30-11:30am; 1-3pm

Friday, February 2, 5:30-7:30pm

Saturday, February 3, 9:30-11am; 1-3pm

Hobby Lobby

13401 Shelbyville Rd,Middletown

$35, letters $5 extra

Reservations are required

(502) 541-0494

colortodaypretty@gmail.com

facebook.com/colortodaypretty

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.