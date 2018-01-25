Home catches fire in Borden

The fire was reported in the 20000 block of Martinsburg Road around 9:50 a.m. Thursday, according to Clark Central command. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BORDEN, IN (WAVE) – Flames and black smoke were seen coming from a home in Borden.

The fire was reported in the 20000 block of Martinsburg Road around 9:50 a.m. Thursday, according to Clark Central command.

It is unclear if anyone was at the home when the fire started or if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

