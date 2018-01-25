Picking up the tabby! Donor pays cat's $623 vet bill

LYNN, Mass. (AP) - An anonymous donor has paid a more than $600 veterinarian bill for a cat rescued from a Massachusetts apartment fire.
The Daily Item reports that the 1-year-old cat named Christopher survived the fire earlier this month that left his owner homeless, but required a week at an animal hospital.
The cat is being taken care of by another couple while the owner, Michelle Dupont, gets back on her feet.
That couple set up a crowdsourcing site to pay the $623 bill, but a woman who wanted to remain anonymous took care of it.
The donor says she was "touched" by Christopher's story and hopes donations to the online fundraiser go toward Dupont's recovery.
Dupont says she is thankful for the help and "good things are coming out of bad things."
___
Information from: The (Lynn, Mass.) Daily Item, http://itemlive.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with IsraelMore >>
Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with IsraelMore >>
A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been releasedMore >>
A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been releasedMore >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.More >>
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.More >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.More >>
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.More >>
Judge sentences gymnastics doctor called 'prolific serial child sex abuser' to 40 to 175 years in prisonMore >>
Judge sentences gymnastics doctor called 'prolific serial child sex abuser' to 40 to 175 years in prisonMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospitalMore >>
3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospitalMore >>