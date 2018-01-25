2 students accused of making violent comments at school in custody

HENRY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Two students were taken into custody after making comments regarding violence at Henry County High School, according to school officials.

The students were overheard making comments on Wednesday and were detained at the school.

A Henry County Sheriff’s deputy, who also serves as a school resource officer, met with the students at home to continue the investigation Wednesday evening and the students were taken into custody.

Police did provide a presence at the school on Thursday to relieve any fears parents and students may have had due to social media reports of the situation, according to school officials.

The names of the students have not been released.

The following letter from the superintendent about the situation is expected to be sent home with students Thursday afternoon:

