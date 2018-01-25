Hopkinsville school lockdown lifted after student received a concerning message

Hopkinsville High School in Kentucky was on lockdown Thursday morning.

A school official said a student received a text message that was alarming to the school.

Officials contacted the police department and the school was on lockdown as a precaution.

This lockdown comes after a deadly shooting in Marshall County at the high school just a few days before.

The official said everything is normal at the school now and the person who sent the text has been detained by police.

