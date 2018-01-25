Chief: Domestic homicides 'unusually high'

Louisville Metro police at the scene of a domestic related homicide on Jan. 21, 2018. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In the first 25 days of 2018, seven people have been killed in domestic violence-related homicides.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad called it an "unusually high number." In 2017, there were a total of nine domestic violence-related homicides for the entire year.

Homicide detectives made arrests in all but one case - a domestic dispute between a father and son that resulted in a homicide on Laurelwood Avenue. The Commonwealth's Attorney will review this case to determine if charges should be filed.

In response to the high number of domestic-related homicides, Jeanine Triplett from the Center for Women and Children advised possible domestic violence victims of a contingency plan like having an emergency code word for family and friends and packing an emergency bag for a quick departure.

