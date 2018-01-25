Police: Man hit 13-year-old loading school bus

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) – A man accused of hitting a 13-year-old who was walking to the school bus was taken into custody.

The bus was stopped on Hill Street, across from Paradise Mobile Home Park, with its lights flashing when the student was hit around 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle, Christian Cruz, 20, failed to stop for the bus stop sign but did stop once he hit the student, according to Radcliff police.

The child was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Cruz told officers he was tired from working an overnight shift. He was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center and charged with wanton endangerment, assault, passing stopped school bus and failure to maintain required insurance.

