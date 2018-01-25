Hines-Allen leads No. 4 Louisville past Miami 84-74

By STEVEN WINE

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) - Myisha Hines-Allen had 26 points and 11 rebounds Thursday to help No. 4 Louisville bounce back from its only loss of the season by beating Miami 84-74 in a game that began at 11 a.m.

Hines-Allen shot 11 for 13, and the senior capped her performance in the final minutes with the eighth 3-pointer of her career. Junior Sam Fuehring added a career-high 17 points for the Cardinals.

Louisville won easily even though guard Asia Durr tied her season low with seven points, 13 below her average. Her lone field goal came on a buzzer-beater at the end of the first half to put the Cardinals ahead 37-30, and the margin was never less than seven in the second half.

The Cardinals (21-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) were coming off a loss Sunday against now-No. 8 Florida State. Miami (14-7, 4-4) had a three-game winning streak snapped.

The Hurricanes fell to 1-4 against ranked teams but still heard plenty of cheers. Hundreds of youngsters from 22 elementary schools created a noisy atmosphere for the morning tipoff.

Louisville went more than five minutes without a basket as Miami cut a 26-19 deficit to 28-27. But Hines-Allen then scored back-to-back baskets to give the Cardinals a cushion they kept.

They shot 55 percent, and 67 percent in the second half. Louisville had a 37-25 rebounding edge against the Hurricanes, who were also hurt by shooting 5 for 19 from 3-point range.

Emese Hof led the Hurricanes with 20 points in 21 minutes off the bench.

The Miami men beat Louisville 78-75 in overtime on the same court Wednesday.

MILESTONE

Hines-Allen increased her career rebounding total to 1,009. Her total is second in career rebounds at Louisville to Angel McCoughtry's 1,261.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville remains the only ACC opponent Miami has never beaten in a league game. The Hurricanes are 1-3 against Louisville, with their lone victory in 1989 before the teams joined the conference.

UP NEXT

Louisville plays at home Sunday against Wake Forest.

Miami plays Sunday at Virginia Tech.

