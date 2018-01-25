Danville's VanCleave, Logan County's Adler earn AP honors

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

D'mauriae VanCleave's versatility playing offense, defense and special teams keyed Danville High School's perfect championship season. Todd Adler coached Logan County to an unbeaten regular season and a playoff win, an impressive turnaround from 1-9 the previous year and 33 consecutive losses before he took over.

VanCleave's all-around skills helped the Admirals win their first state championship since 2003 and earned the senior's selection as Kentucky's Mr. Football by members of the Associated Press. The 5-foot-8, 160-pounder accounted for 1,857 yards on offense and 29 all-purpose touchdowns, including four in Danville's 35-21 Class 2A title game victory over Mayfield.

The senior prided himself on flexibility and added, "It meant a lot to me because I wanted to have an impact on my team in more than one way."

Logan County went 11-1 in Adler's second season and produced its first 1,000-yard rusher in Gary Hardy (1,261, nine touchdowns) before falling in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

