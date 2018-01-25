New traffic signal to be activated Monday in Daviess Co., KY

A new traffic signal will be activated in Daviess County, Kentucky on Monday.

The new signal at Pleasant Valley Road and Hayden Road has been in flashing mode since Friday, January 19. That allows drivers to get familiar with a traffic signal in a new location, according to highway officials.

The signal is just south of the U.S. 60 Exit 19 interchange at Owensboro.

