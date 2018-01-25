New traffic signal to be activated Monday in Daviess Co., KY

An obscure Kentucky law now requires victims of domestic violence to pay the legal fees of their abusive spouses in divorce proceedings when their abusers are in jail.More >>
An obscure Kentucky law now requires victims of domestic violence to pay the legal fees of their abusive spouses in divorce proceedings when their abusers are in jail.More >>
The annual Homeless Street Count is an effort hosted by Coalition for the Homeless, Centerstone and other homeless service providers. More than 300 volunteers gathered at Hotel Louisville before hitting the streets.More >>
The annual Homeless Street Count is an effort hosted by Coalition for the Homeless, Centerstone and other homeless service providers. More than 300 volunteers gathered at Hotel Louisville before hitting the streets.More >>
Thursday marks the 100-day warning for Kentucky Derby 144. To get in the mood, take a look at these 131 awesome Derby Day photos from Dan Dry last year.More >>
Thursday marks the 100-day warning for Kentucky Derby 144. To get in the mood, take a look at these 131 awesome Derby Day photos from Dan Dry last year.More >>
The bus was stopped on Hill Street, across from Paradise Mobile Home Park, with its lights flashing when the student was hit around 7:20 a.m. Thursday.More >>
The bus was stopped on Hill Street, across from Paradise Mobile Home Park, with its lights flashing when the student was hit around 7:20 a.m. Thursday.More >>
In the first 25 days of 2018, seven people have been killed in domestic violence-related homicides. There were a total of nine domestic violence-related homicides during all of 2017.More >>
In the first 25 days of 2018, seven people have been killed in domestic violence-related homicides. There were a total of nine domestic violence-related homicides during all of 2017.More >>