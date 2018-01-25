Jared Lorenzen crushes Twitter hours after Vince McMahon vows to revive XFL

Former UK football star Jared Lorenzen is poking fun at himself once again. (Source: Jared Lorenzen/Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Not long after WWE impresario Vince McMahon made headlines by vowing to bring back the XFL, former UK quarterback Jared Lorenzen got in on the act Thursday.

McMahon, the 72-year-old promoter who teamed with NBC in 2001 to launch the colorful but short-lived XFL, said the league's second iteration will be gimmick-free when it opens play in January 2020.

But that didn't stop Lorenzen, the former Kentucky star whose weight issues have been a hot topic since his college days, when he earned monikers like The Hefty Lefty and The Pillsbury Throwboy.

Thursday, Lorenzen tweeted at McMahon following news of the XFL revival with a nod to Rod Smart, the former Western Kentucky running back who played for the Las Vegas Outlaws sporting "He Hate Me" on the back of his jersey.

Below is the full tweet from Lorenzen, who not only has a new nickname -- He Ate Me -- but is already printing up T-shirts with it!

Well well well, how are you doing over there @VinceMcMahon and @alphaentllc? I see you may be looking for some athletes. I got ya. May be I do have 1 more comeback left me. #HeAteMe — jared lorenzen (@JaredLorenzen22) January 25, 2018

