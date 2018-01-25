Jared Lorenzen crushes Twitter hours after Vince McMahon vows to revive XFL

The French Consul visited Young Elementary School on Thursday to discuss the new dual-language French immersion program.More >>
The French Consul visited Young Elementary School on Thursday to discuss the new dual-language French immersion program.More >>
The teen, who has not been identified, will remain in custody.More >>
The teen, who has not been identified, will remain in custody.More >>
An obscure Kentucky law now requires victims of domestic violence to pay the legal fees of their abusive spouses in divorce proceedings when their abusers are in jail.More >>
An obscure Kentucky law now requires victims of domestic violence to pay the legal fees of their abusive spouses in divorce proceedings when their abusers are in jail.More >>
Not long after WWE impresario Vince McMahon made headlines by vowing to bring back the XFL, former UK quarterback Jared Lorenzen got in on the act Thursday.More >>
Not long after WWE impresario Vince McMahon made headlines by vowing to bring back the XFL, former UK quarterback Jared Lorenzen got in on the act Thursday.More >>
The annual Homeless Street Count is an effort hosted by Coalition for the Homeless, Centerstone and other homeless service providers. More than 300 volunteers gathered at Hotel Louisville before hitting the streets.More >>
The annual Homeless Street Count is an effort hosted by Coalition for the Homeless, Centerstone and other homeless service providers. More than 300 volunteers gathered at Hotel Louisville before hitting the streets.More >>