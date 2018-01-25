Teen suspect in Marshall Co. school shooting faces judge

Because of his age, the teen suspect appeared in a closed courtroom. (Source: KFVS 12)

BENTON, KY (WAVE) - The 15-year-old boy accused of killing two fellow students and injuring more than a dozen others inside Marshall County High School has made his first court appearance.

The teen, who has not been identified, will remain in custody. The Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice will determine where that will be, according to prosecutors in Marshall County.

During today's hearing, prosecutors announced they will seek a transfer in this case to the Marshall Circuit Court. Under Kentucky law any juvenile who commits a crime with a gun will be tried as an adult.

The suspect is facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of assault.

