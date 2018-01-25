French Consul visits Young Elementary, site of new French immersion program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Young Elementary School received a visit from the French Consulate on Thursday to prepare for a new dual-language French immersion program.

Once the program launches in the fall, elementary students at Young will learn math and science in French.

French Consul General Guillaume Lacroix joined Young Elementary Principal Dr. Erica Lawrence and Board of Education Chair Diane Porter for a tour of Young Elementary. They spoke with educators and students to gather feedback and input ahead of the French dual-language program debut.

"It's so much easier to teach kids another language at this age of 5 and 6 years old. When students come to school, the whole experience of school is new anyway. So learning another language is just going to come right on into the newness of starting school," Dr. Lawrence said.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Former JCPS board chairman David Jones speaks on JCPS today

+ Plans for elementary school in downtown Jeffersonville advance

+ Proposed plan could move school for troubled youth

The French program would be similar to the Spanish immersion program at Goldsmith Elementary School, JCPS said. At Goldsmith, one of the four classes per grade level eventually learn math and science only in Spanish.

Young Elementary, located in West Louisville, already provides stand-alone French classes for students in kindergarten through grade five.

Upon final approval from the School-Based Decision Making program, the program and site will be official.

The visit marked Consul General Lacroix' first visit to Kentucky, according to the Consulate General of France in Chicago.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.