Katina Powell cited for shoplifting at Walmart

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman at the center of the UofL Basketball sex scandal received a citation for shoplifting from a Louisville Walmart.

Katina Powell was cited at the Outer Loop Walmart, accused of stealing a toothbrush.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2018 Roundup

Her attorney tells WAVE 3 News a companion was the one shoplifting, and that Powell is innocent. He told us it is common for someone with a shoplifter to be cited as well.

She was not arrested.

Powell is expected in court next week to answer to those misdemeanor charges.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.