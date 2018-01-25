LMPD arrests man with 'destructive, explosive device'

Indiana regulators have dramatically reduced the fines an auto parts company had faced for alleged safety violations found after a worker's death.More >>
The public asked questions to candidates in the search for a new JCPS superintendent on Thursday.More >>
A letter sent by the DOJ warned Louisville that the city must comply with federal immigration laws or would lose federal funding on grants and programs.More >>
Bruce was charged with possession of a booby trap device, possession of marijuana and meth, according to police.More >>
In the first 25 days of 2018, seven people have been killed in domestic violence-related homicides. There were a total of nine domestic violence-related homicides during all of 2017.More >>
