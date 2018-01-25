LMPD arrests man with 'destructive, explosive device' - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD arrests man with 'destructive, explosive device'

Dustin Bruce was charged with possession of a booby trap device and possession of marijuana and meth, police said. (Source: LMDC) Dustin Bruce was charged with possession of a booby trap device and possession of marijuana and meth, police said. (Source: LMDC)
Dustin Bruce was charged with possession of a booby trap device, police said. (Source: LMDC) Dustin Bruce was charged with possession of a booby trap device, police said. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was arrested in Louisville after police found an explosive in his car.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Teen suspect in Marshall Co. school shooting faces judge
Volunteers brave bitter temperatures to count Louisville's homelessness
Chief: Domestic homicides 'unusually high'

Police said 32-year-old Dustin Bruce was preparing to drive off in a van when they stopped him early Sunday morning.

Inside, LMPD said they found a "destructive/explosive device" along with suspected marijuana and methamphetamine. 

Bruce was charged with possession of a booby trap device, possession of marijuana and meth, according to police.

Bruce's bond was set at $10,000.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly