LMPD arrests man with "destructive/explosive device"

Dustin Bruce was charged with possession of a booby trap device and possession of marijuana and meth, police said. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was arrested in Louisville after police found an explosive in his car.

Police said 32-year-old Dustin Bruce was preparing to drive off in a van when they stopped him early Sunday morning.

Inside, LMPD said they found a "destructive/explosive device" along with suspected marijuana and methamphetamine.

Bruce was charged with possession of a booby trap device, possession of marijuana and meth, according to police.

Bruce's bond was set at $10,000.

