Gov. Bevin declares Jan. 28 statewide Day of Prayer

Governor Matt Bevin and Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton held a special event in support of Marshall County on Friday morning in Benton, Kentucky.

During the special event, the governor declared Sunday, Jan. 28 as a statewide Day of Prayer.

A DAY OF PRAYER FOR MARSHALL COUNTY: JAN. 28, 2018



I urge Kentuckians of all faiths to pray earnestly for God’s comfort upon the victims and their families, God’s healing for those injured and God’s solace for all present. pic.twitter.com/smH6CAvSZ8 — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 26, 2018

The event was at the Children's Art Activity Center, 1202 Elm Street, at 10 a.m.

It included members of the faith-based community.

The warm Kentucky sun is shining down today on the people and the steeples of Benton in Marshall County...

Strong and resilient...

United We Stand.

Divided We Fall.#WeAreKY pic.twitter.com/AqJA5LjhaM — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 26, 2018

On Thursday, the governor posted this response to gun violence.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, two Marshall County High School students died and 21 others were injured after a high school shooting. The suspected shooter, also a 15-year-old student, is in custody and facing charges of murder and first-degree assault.

