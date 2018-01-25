2 teens charged in Cherokee Triangle murder indicted as adults

Newlywed Jason Spencer was shot and killed during what police say was an attempted robbery. (Source: Jeff Ross)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two of the four juveniles charged in the Cherokee Triangle murder are now being charged as adults.

Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr. were indicted by a grand jury for multiple charges Thursday including murder, robbery and wanton endangerment. Thomas was also indicted for tampering with physical evidence.

This is the first time we're hearing their names, but they have not yet made an appearance in adult court. They were 15 at the time of their arrests.

Both are charged in the November 2017 shooting that left newlywed Jason Spencer dead.

Spencer was on a walk with his wife in the Highlands when police say he was shot during an attempted robbery. The indictment of Curry and Thomas say the pair was in possession of stolen property worth more than $10,000.

Two other suspects who were 15 and 13 at the time of the crime also face charges. They have not been indicted as adults.

Officials with the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney told WAVE 3 News that in juvenile cases there must be probable cause that a felony was committed, a firearm was used, and that the defendants are age 14 or older before they are moved to adult court.

