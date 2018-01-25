Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Carroll (Flora) 57, N. White 46
Castle 81, Christian Co., Ky. 51
Covenant Christian 71, Indpls Shortridge 68, OT
E. Chicago Central 54, Gary West 53
Gary 21st Century 99, Indpls HomeSchool 64
Greensburg 60, Lawrenceburg 38
Griffith 58, Andrean 50
Hammond 66, Hammond Noll 54
Hammond Clark 61, Hammond Science and Tech 35
Mishawaka Marian 74, Elkhart Central 39
Muncie Burris 47, Seton Catholic 44
Norwell 49, Bellmont 46
Woodlan 52, Lakewood Park 35
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexandria 70, Madison-Grant 55
Attica 47, Seeger 33
Batesville 60, Franklin Co. 40
Bedford N. Lawrence 71, Indian Creek 42
Beech Grove 51, Triton Central 46
Benton Central 82, Gary Roosevelt 26
Bethesda Christian 66, Providence Cristo Rey 43
Bloomington South 68, Indpls Perry Meridian 35
Blue River 54, Liberty Christian 41
Brown Co. 34, Monrovia 33
Carroll (Flora) 47, Cass 41
Cascade 55, Speedway 36
Central Noble 67, Hamilton 11
Charlestown 78, Clarksville 34
Clay City 55, Eastern (Greene) 8
Clifton Central, Ill. 39, S. Newton 33
Columbus North 47, Indpls Roncalli 37
Cowan 65, Muncie Burris 48
Crawford Co. 54, Corydon 42
Crown Point 66, Hammond Noll 54
Culver 33, W. Central 25
Delphi 38, Rossville 29
E. Central 55, Connersville 22
E. Chicago Central 60, LaPorte 57
Eastern (Pekin) 53, Henryville 40
Eastside 36, Heritage 28
Elkhart Christian 33, LaPorte LaLumiere 11
Ev. Mater Dei 47, Ev. Bosse 42
Ev. North 59, Ev. Central 51
Forest Park 62, N. Posey 43
Fountain Central 48, Riverton Parke 39
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 56, Bluffton 54
Gibson Southern 61, Wood Memorial 36
Greencastle 61, S. Vermillion 43
Greenfield 41, Avon 37
Greenwood Christian 69, Southwestern (Shelby) 51
Hauser 49, Shelbyville 45
Hebron 55, Rensselaer 48
Hebron 55, S. Central (Union Mills) 48
Heritage Christian 61, Rushville 43
Heritage Hills 49, Pike Central 37
Horizon Christian 72, Indpls Riverside 34
Indpls International 34, Indpls Herron 21
Indpls Manual 57, Indpls Scecina 52
Indpls Park Tudor 47, Indpls Northwest 27
Indpls Shortridge 41, Indpls Irvington 36
Indpls Tindley 85, Indiana Deaf 64
Jac-Cen-Del 61, Southwestern (Hanover) 38
Jasper 46, Boonville 29
Jennings Co. 40, Franklin 34
Kankakee Valley 49, Portage 30
Knox 42, New Prairie 29
Kouts 53, River Forest 30
Lafayette Catholic 58, Logansport 52
Lafayette Harrison 59, W. Lafayette 53
Lafayette Jeff 42, Hamilton Hts. 39
Lake Station 50, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 43
Lakeland Christian 37, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 33
Lakewood Park 57, Adams Central 46
LaVille 56, Argos 40
Lawrenceburg 45, Madison 33
Linton 57, White River Valley 41
Loogootee 54, S. Knox 46
Marshall, Ill. 41, Sullivan 32
Martinsville 56, Columbus East 44
Michigan City Marquette 50, Culver Academy 18
Mississinewa 79, Blackford 21
Mitchell 53, Orleans 35
Monroe Central 62, Union City 11
Monroe Central 62, Union (Modoc) 11
Morgan Twp. 52, LaCrosse 49
Morristown 53, Indpls Lutheran 39
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 53, Delta 40
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 63, Ev. Harrison 46
N. Decatur 70, Edinburgh 62
N. Harrison 66, Brownstown 40
N. Knox 52, Barr-Reeve 29
N. Putnam 50, Eminence 26
New Palestine 56, Indpls Ritter 52
Noblesville 66, Pendleton Hts. 53
Northfield 64, Rochester 55, OT
Northridge 62, Plymouth 43
Oregon-Davis 69, N. Miami 68, OT
Penn 51, Mishawaka 32
Peru 57, Taylor 46
Providence 44, Floyd Central 21
Rising Sun 68, Madison Shawe 38
Rockville 60, N. Central (Farmersburg) 57
S. Adams 56, Richmond 32
S. Bend Riley 69, S. Bend Clay 19
S. Bend St. Joseph's 57, S. Bend Washington 30
S. Central (Elizabeth) 51, Rock Creek Academy 48
S. Decatur 58, Columbus Christian 16
S. Putnam 61, Cloverdale 45
S. Ripley 63, Switzerland Co. 29
Salem 57, Austin 29
Seymour 66, New Albany 54
Springs Valley 48, Borden 26
Tecumseh 33, Southridge 27
Tell City 56, Perry Central 33
Terre Haute North 48, Bloomington North 36
Tippecanoe Valley 48, Manchester 41
Tipton 50, Kokomo 45
Tri 42, Eastern Hancock 38
Tri-Central 56, Western 37
Twin Lakes 47, Winamac 31
Union Co. 41, Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 28
Valparaiso 45, Munster 25
Vincennes 62, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 30
Vincennes Rivet 60, Dubois 22
W. Vigo 44, N. Vermillion 42
Wapahani 49, Shenandoah 40
Warsaw 28, NorthWood 26
Washington 48, Owen Valley 37
Washington Catholic 49, Bloomington Lighthouse 21
Wawasee 45, Concord 41
Western Boone 62, Frankfort 41
Westfield 56, Indpls Tech 24
Westview 49, Bethany Christian 35
Whiting 43, Hammond Clark 18
Yorktown 58, Elwood 32
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Milan vs. Waldron, ccd.
