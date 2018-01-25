Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Carroll (Flora) 57, N. White 46

Castle 81, Christian Co., Ky. 51

Covenant Christian 71, Indpls Shortridge 68, OT

E. Chicago Central 54, Gary West 53

Gary 21st Century 99, Indpls HomeSchool 64

Greensburg 60, Lawrenceburg 38

Griffith 58, Andrean 50

Hammond 66, Hammond Noll 54

Hammond Clark 61, Hammond Science and Tech 35

Mishawaka Marian 74, Elkhart Central 39

Muncie Burris 47, Seton Catholic 44

Norwell 49, Bellmont 46

Woodlan 52, Lakewood Park 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexandria 70, Madison-Grant 55

Attica 47, Seeger 33

Batesville 60, Franklin Co. 40

Bedford N. Lawrence 71, Indian Creek 42

Beech Grove 51, Triton Central 46

Benton Central 82, Gary Roosevelt 26

Bethesda Christian 66, Providence Cristo Rey 43

Bloomington South 68, Indpls Perry Meridian 35

Blue River 54, Liberty Christian 41

Brown Co. 34, Monrovia 33

Carroll (Flora) 47, Cass 41

Cascade 55, Speedway 36

Central Noble 67, Hamilton 11

Charlestown 78, Clarksville 34

Clay City 55, Eastern (Greene) 8

Clifton Central, Ill. 39, S. Newton 33

Columbus North 47, Indpls Roncalli 37

Cowan 65, Muncie Burris 48

Crawford Co. 54, Corydon 42

Crown Point 66, Hammond Noll 54

Culver 33, W. Central 25

Delphi 38, Rossville 29

E. Central 55, Connersville 22

E. Chicago Central 60, LaPorte 57

Eastern (Pekin) 53, Henryville 40

Eastside 36, Heritage 28

Elkhart Christian 33, LaPorte LaLumiere 11

Ev. Mater Dei 47, Ev. Bosse 42

Ev. North 59, Ev. Central 51

Forest Park 62, N. Posey 43

Fountain Central 48, Riverton Parke 39

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 56, Bluffton 54

Gibson Southern 61, Wood Memorial 36

Greencastle 61, S. Vermillion 43

Greenfield 41, Avon 37

Greenwood Christian 69, Southwestern (Shelby) 51

Hauser 49, Shelbyville 45

Hebron 55, Rensselaer 48

Hebron 55, S. Central (Union Mills) 48

Heritage Christian 61, Rushville 43

Heritage Hills 49, Pike Central 37

Horizon Christian 72, Indpls Riverside 34

Indpls International 34, Indpls Herron 21

Indpls Manual 57, Indpls Scecina 52

Indpls Park Tudor 47, Indpls Northwest 27

Indpls Shortridge 41, Indpls Irvington 36

Indpls Tindley 85, Indiana Deaf 64

Jac-Cen-Del 61, Southwestern (Hanover) 38

Jasper 46, Boonville 29

Jennings Co. 40, Franklin 34

Kankakee Valley 49, Portage 30

Knox 42, New Prairie 29

Kouts 53, River Forest 30

Lafayette Catholic 58, Logansport 52

Lafayette Harrison 59, W. Lafayette 53

Lafayette Jeff 42, Hamilton Hts. 39

Lake Station 50, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 43

Lakeland Christian 37, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 33

Lakewood Park 57, Adams Central 46

LaVille 56, Argos 40

Lawrenceburg 45, Madison 33

Linton 57, White River Valley 41

Loogootee 54, S. Knox 46

Marshall, Ill. 41, Sullivan 32

Martinsville 56, Columbus East 44

Michigan City Marquette 50, Culver Academy 18

Mississinewa 79, Blackford 21

Mitchell 53, Orleans 35

Monroe Central 62, Union City 11

Monroe Central 62, Union (Modoc) 11

Morgan Twp. 52, LaCrosse 49

Morristown 53, Indpls Lutheran 39

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 53, Delta 40

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 63, Ev. Harrison 46

N. Decatur 70, Edinburgh 62

N. Harrison 66, Brownstown 40

N. Knox 52, Barr-Reeve 29

N. Putnam 50, Eminence 26

New Palestine 56, Indpls Ritter 52

Noblesville 66, Pendleton Hts. 53

Northfield 64, Rochester 55, OT

Northridge 62, Plymouth 43

Oregon-Davis 69, N. Miami 68, OT

Penn 51, Mishawaka 32

Peru 57, Taylor 46

Providence 44, Floyd Central 21

Rising Sun 68, Madison Shawe 38

Rockville 60, N. Central (Farmersburg) 57

S. Adams 56, Richmond 32

S. Bend Riley 69, S. Bend Clay 19

S. Bend St. Joseph's 57, S. Bend Washington 30

S. Central (Elizabeth) 51, Rock Creek Academy 48

S. Decatur 58, Columbus Christian 16

S. Putnam 61, Cloverdale 45

S. Ripley 63, Switzerland Co. 29

Salem 57, Austin 29

Seymour 66, New Albany 54

Springs Valley 48, Borden 26

Tecumseh 33, Southridge 27

Tell City 56, Perry Central 33

Terre Haute North 48, Bloomington North 36

Tippecanoe Valley 48, Manchester 41

Tipton 50, Kokomo 45

Tri 42, Eastern Hancock 38

Tri-Central 56, Western 37

Twin Lakes 47, Winamac 31

Union Co. 41, Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 28

Valparaiso 45, Munster 25

Vincennes 62, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 30

Vincennes Rivet 60, Dubois 22

W. Vigo 44, N. Vermillion 42

Wapahani 49, Shenandoah 40

Warsaw 28, NorthWood 26

Washington 48, Owen Valley 37

Washington Catholic 49, Bloomington Lighthouse 21

Wawasee 45, Concord 41

Western Boone 62, Frankfort 41

Westfield 56, Indpls Tech 24

Westview 49, Bethany Christian 35

Whiting 43, Hammond Clark 18

Yorktown 58, Elwood 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Milan vs. Waldron, ccd.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.