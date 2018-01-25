Candidates for JCPS Superintendent field questions from public

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The public joined the conversation in the ongoing search for a Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent on Thursday.

Input from the public meeting will help guide the school board’s decision, JCPS said.

The two candidates for the position, Dr. Marty Pollio and Dr. Mike Raisor, took questions from both students and the community at Central High School on Thursday evening.

From hard hitting subjects like the optimization of facility use within the district to topical ones involving school security, the students brought the best questions to the candidates.

The tragedy at Marshall County High School was also a hot topic. Raisor said there was a lot to learn from external agencies.

“The Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the US Secret Service,” Raisor said. “They are training us and equipping us in the best in class tactics to keep kids safe.”

Pollio reflected internally when it came to the same question.

“We’re reviewing [each school’s] policies, their procedures, making sure we do everything possible in the wake of the news that happened in Marshall County,” Pollio said.

Both Pollio and Raisor drew upon their years of experience within the district to answer why they would make the best fit for superintendent.

“The learning curve for an outsider is just so hard, and we have extremely critical decisions that really need to be acted on—like yesterday,” Raisor said.

“I spent two decades here, I think clearly someone who has a passion for JCPS and the students and families of JCPS—it’s time for that,” Pollio said.

The forum was one of four that have been scheduled around the district. You can find the schedule for the three others below:

Monday, Jan 29, 6 p.m. – Student Q&A session

Gheens Auditorium, 4425 Preston Hwy (adjacent to Louisville Male High School)

Tuesday, Jan 30, 6 p.m. – Moderated town hall format

Ballard Highschool, 6000 Brownsboro Road

Thursday, Feb 1, 6 p.m. – Moderated town hall format

Pleasure Ridge Park High School, 5901 Greenwood Road

