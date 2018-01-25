KY college reps head to Frankfort to talk budget cuts

A Floyds Knobs restaurant was closed Thursday because a van crashed through the storefront.More >>
A Floyds Knobs restaurant was closed Thursday because a van crashed through the storefront.More >>
Two students died and more than a dozen others were hurt in the shooting. KSP says three of the victims are still in the hospital.More >>
Two students died and more than a dozen others were hurt in the shooting. KSP says three of the victims are still in the hospital.More >>
Funeral arrangements have been set for the two teenagers who were killed in a mass shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday.More >>
Funeral arrangements have been set for the two teenagers who were killed in a mass shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday.More >>
One Kentucky company is raising money for the victims of the Marshall County school shooting by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts.More >>
One Kentucky company is raising money for the victims of the Marshall County school shooting by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts.More >>
College and University representatives visited Frankfort on Thursday to talk about the secondary education cuts proposed in Governor Matt Bevin's budget.More >>
College and University representatives visited Frankfort on Thursday to talk about the secondary education cuts proposed in Governor Matt Bevin's budget.More >>