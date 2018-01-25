KY college reps head to Frankfort to talk budget cuts

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Representatives from Kentucky colleges and universities, including the University of Louisville, University of Kentucky and Kentucky State, visited Frankfort on Thursday to talk about the secondary education cuts proposed in Governor Matt Bevin's budget.

In the proposed budget, state funding to secondary education faces a 6.25% cut.

UofL interim president Dr. Greg Postel said he thinks it was a tough decision for the general assembly to make.

"I feel sorry for the general assembly for the task they have in front of them, its a very difficult thing there are so many competing needs in the Commonwealth and there is only so much money to go around. But yes, we will continue to advocate for our appropriations and for our specific programs, because we feel that education is of primary importance to the Commonwealth of Kentucky," UofL Interim President Dr. Greg Postel said.

Postel said a secondary education helps create jobs and has tremendous economic impact.

