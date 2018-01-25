Kentucky shirt raises $100,000 for Marshall County victims

Shop Local Kentucky is making these shirts and donating 100% of the proceeds to a fund for Marshall County shooting victims. (Source: Shop Local KY)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - One Kentucky company is raising money for the victims of the Marshall County school shooting by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts.

On Sunday, Shop Local Kentucky said more than $100,000 had been raised. The company said 100% of the proceeds will go to the Marshall Strong Fund set up by the Kentucky Lake Convention & Visitor's Bureau.

We’re over $100K now folks ???????? https://t.co/15BMVjyLoV — Shop Local Kentucky (@ShopLocalKy) January 28, 2018

Shop Local Kentucky is making a limited amount of the shirts. They are blue and orange, the school's colors, and feature the state with a heart over Marshall County.

>> RELATED STORY: 'She never came': Marshall County shooting victim's family speaks

The shirts are $25.

The shop's website said, "We as a state need to be Kentucky strong for this small community in their time of tragedy and need."

Click or tap here to go to Shop Local Kentucky's website.

See a variety of other fundraisers for the victims here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.